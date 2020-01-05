Scarlett Johansson vuelve a llamar la atención por foto en bikini
En redes sociales circula una foto de la actriz en bikini.
A lo largo de los años, la actriz Scarlett Johansson ha conquistado a miles de personas alrededor del mundo, quienes admiran su gran belleza y singular talento, que la han posicionado como una de las favoritas de la industria del entretenimiento.
Además de la notoriedad que ha adquirido por sus proyectos cinematográficos, Johansson llama frecuentemente la atención con las imágenes en las que se aprecia su espectacular figura.
Información relacionada: Defienden a Scarlett Johansson ante las críticas por su cuerpo
Así ocurrió recientemente, luego de darse a conocer una fotografía en la que luce un bikini estampado.
Como era de esperarse, la foto se volvió viral en redes sociales, tal como ha ocurrido con otras instantáneas de la actriz.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
May 2020 🖤🔥 which one?? 🌸 @scarlett.johansson.fc 🔥 🍀 #scarlettjohanssonfc #scarlettjohansson 👇 👇 👇 👇 👇 🌸check out this page too🌸 💞 🔥 @alexandra.daddario.fc 💞 🔥 @chrisevans.updates ♥️🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹♥️ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . .. . . [ #elizabetholsen #chrisevans #chrishemsworth #jeremyrenner #robertdowneyjr #sebastianstan #markruffalo #cateblanchett #tomhiddleston #zoesaldana #natasharomanoff #blackwidow #wandamaximoff #scarletwitch #chrispratt #karengillan #natalieportman #hayleyatwell #evangelinelilly #natasharomanova #scarlettjohanssonsexy #theotherboleyngirl #happynewyear #ghostintheshell ]
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Black or White or Red ?? 🌸 @scarlett.johansson.fc 🔥 🍀 #scarlettjohanssonfc #scarlettjohansson 👇 👇 👇 👇 👇 🌸check out this page too🌸 💞 🔥 @alexandra.daddario.fc 💞 🔥 @chrisevans.updates ♥️🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹♥️ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . .. . . [ #elizabetholsen #chrisevans #chrishemsworth #jeremyrenner #robertdowneyjr #sebastianstan #markruffalo #cateblanchett #tomhiddleston #zoesaldana #natasharomanoff #blackwidow #wandamaximoff #scarletwitch #chrispratt #karengillan #natalieportman #hayleyatwell #evangelinelilly #natasharomanova #scarlettjohanssonsexy #theotherboleyngirl #Avengers4 #ghostintheshell ]
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
1 or 2 or 3 ?? 🌸 @scarlett.johansson.fc 🔥 🍀 #scarlettjohanssonfc #scarlettjohansson 👇 👇 👇 👇 👇 🌸check out this page too🌸 💞 🔥 @alexandra.daddario.fc 💞 🔥 @chrisevans.updates ♥️🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹♥️ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . .. . . [ #elizabetholsen #chrisevans #chrishemsworth #jeremyrenner #robertdowneyjr #sebastianstan #markruffalo #cateblanchett #tomhiddleston #zoesaldana #natasharomanoff #blackwidow #wandamaximoff #scarletwitch #chrispratt #karengillan #natalieportman #hayleyatwell #evangelinelilly #natasharomanova #scarlettjohanssonsexy #theotherboleyngirl #Avengers4 #ghostintheshell ]
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
1 or 2 or 3 ??🔥😍 🌸 @scarlett.johansson.fc 🔥 🍀 #scarlettjohanssonfc #scarlettjohansson 👇 👇 👇 👇 👇 🌸check out this page too🌸 💞 🔥 @alexandra.daddario.fc 💞 🔥 @chrisevans.updates ♥️🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹♥️ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . .. . . [ #elizabetholsen #chrisevans #chrishemsworth #jeremyrenner #robertdowneyjr #sebastianstan #markruffalo #cateblanchett #tomhiddleston #zoesaldana #natasharomanoff #blackwidow #wandamaximoff #scarletwitch #chrispratt #karengillan #natalieportman #hayleyatwell #evangelinelilly #natasharomanova #scarlettjohanssonsexy #theotherboleyngirl #Avengers4 #ghostintheshell ]