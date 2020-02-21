“Sussex Royal”, ya no será la marca del príncipe Enrique y Meghan
El príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan Markle tendrán que modificar la palabra ”Royal” en su marca “Sussex Royal”, una medida que podría afectar sus ingresos.
El príncipe Enrique y su esposa Meghan avanzaron este viernes que dejarán de utilizar a partir de la próxima primavera la palabra “Sussex Royal“, asociada a su papel como representantes de la monarquía británica.
Los duques de Sussex, que han expresado su intención de dar un paso atrás en su papel como miembros de la familia real, dejarán a partir del 31 de marzo de participar en actos oficiales.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Su página web se llama sussexroyal.com y aplicaron para registrar las frases Sussex Royal y Sussex Royal Foundation para utilizarlas en libros, artículos de papelería, ropa como pijamas y medias, campañas de beneficencia y la provisión de capacitación, deportes y atención social.
“El duque y la duquesa están centrados en sus planes para establecer una nueva organización sin ánimo de lucro”, detalló hoy un portavoz del matrimonio, que dividirá a partir de ahora su tiempo entre el Reino Unido y Canadá.
“Dadas las normas gubernamentales específicas británicas en torno a la palabra ‘real’, se ha acordado que su organización sin ánimo de lucro, que se anunciará esta primavera, no será llamada ‘Sussex Royal Foundation‘”, indicó ese portavoz.
En las próximas semanas, ambos tienen en la agenda seis últimos eventos oficiales, que incluyen la participación del príncipe en una grabación con la estrella del rock Jon Bon Jovi y un acto con el coro Invictus Games Choir.
Su último compromiso oficial programado por ahora es su aparición en un servicio religioso el Día de la Mancomunidad de Naciones, el 9 de marzo, en la abadía de Westminster, en Londres.
Está previsto que los duques asistan en mayo a la celebración de los juegos Invictus, en los que participan exmilitares heridos, si bien lo harán a título personal, mientras que el príncipe prevé mantener su rol como patrón de la maratón de Londres, que se corre en abril.
El duque mantendrá además los rangos militares de mayor, teniente comandante y líder de escuadrón.