Se registra tiroteo en centro comercial de Las Vegas, EEUU

Medios locales informan de un tiroteo registrado la noche de este martes en un centro comercial en Las Vegas, Estados Unidos.

De acuerdo con información oficial, la policía confirmó que está investigando el hecho en el “Fashion Show Mall” que habría dejado dos personas heridas.

“El Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de Las Vegas investiga un tiroteo ocurrido en el Fashion Show Mall y dos personas se reportan lesionadas. Hay oficiales en la escena y revisando la zona. Información preliminar señala que los sospechosos huyeron después del tiroteo antes del arribo de la policía”, publicaron las autoridades en redes sociales.

