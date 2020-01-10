Selena Gomez describe sus problemas de ansiedad y depresión
La cantante en una entrevista habló con claridad de los males que la han afectado desde su adolescencia.
La cantante, Selena Gomez, de 27 años, describió sus problemas de ansiedad y depresión como consecuencia de su temprana fama internacional, además de su lucha contra el lupus, que la llevó a terapia por más de seis años.
Selena es la portada del reciente número de la revista, The Wall Street Journal y en la entrevista habló con claridad de los males que la han afectado desde su adolescencia. La intérprete de “Lose you to love me” aseguró enfática que cuando “descubrí que sí tengo problemas de salud mental, sinceramente fue un gran alivio”.
@selenagomez is our February cover star! All the highs and lows in her life have led to her new album, “Rare.” It’s her most personal musical expression to date. “This is the first time I’ve heard her truly channel the details of her emotional experience,” says @taylorswift, Gomez’s close friend. Before this new album, much of her music was packaged for her. Some of the messaging behind it didn’t resonate with her, such as in the 2013 song “Come & Get It.” “That’s so not my personality,” #SelenaGomez says. “The lyrics are, ‘When you’re ready, come and get it.’ I would never say that!” But her new album is highly autobiographical: Song titles like “Let Me Get Me” and “Vulnerable” hint at some of the epiphanies she’s had in the four years since her last album. After a long journey through illness and heartbreak, the former teen star has emerged as a full-fledged artist with her first album in four years. Read about it at the link in bio. You can find the issue on newsstands on 1/18. (🖋️: @derekblasberg, 📷: @lachlanbailey, styling: @georgecortina)
Gomez, quien lanzará su nuevo material discográfico “Rare”, confesó que recibir ayuda profesional es lo mejor que le ha pasado. Comentó a la publicación que “me di cuenta de que había una manera de obtener ayuda y encontrar personas en las que podía confiar”.
La también actriz, aseguró que tomar el medicamento correcto le cambió la vida completamente y reconoció que la terapia la volvió mucho más segura. “Tenía baja autoestima, y eso es algo en lo que trabajo continuamente. Pero me siento muy empoderada porque he adquirido mucho conocimiento sobre lo que me estaba sucediendo mentalmente”.
Selena Gomez es una de las cantantes más populares del mundo. Sólo del video de la canción “Look at her now” alcanzó más de 130 millones de vistas. A raíz de su enfermedad y tratamiento, la intérprete se ha convertido en activista de la salud mental.
En septiembre pasado, recibió el Premio McLean 2019 para la defensa de la salud mental. En el discurso de aceptación del galardón detalló que el dolor y la ansiedad “me invadieron al mismo tiempo y fue uno los momentos más aterradores de mi vida”, dijo.
“Busqué apoyo y los médicos pudieron darme un diagnóstico claro. En el momento en que recibí esa información, me sentí igual de aterrorizada y aliviada”, continuó Selena.
“Aterrorizada, obviamente, porque ese velo se levantó, pero aliviada de que tenía el conocimiento de por qué había sufrido durante tantos años con depresión y ansiedad”, concluyó.
