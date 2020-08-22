¿Deseas recibir notificaciones?
AGOSTO 22, 2020
  
    Espectáculos

    Los estragos del lupus en el cuerpo de Selena Gomez

    La cantante grababa su programa de HBO Max, cuando tuvo un incidente que conmovió a sus fans.

    Redacción MVS Noticias Sábado 22 De Agosto, 2020 · 14:32 pm
    Los estragos del lupus en el cuerpo de Selena Gomez
    Selena Gomez, cantante / Instagram
    Escucha la nota:

    La cantante Selena Gomez conmovió a sus fans, mientras cocinaba en su programa de HBO Max.

    La intérprete no pudo exprimir un limón, debido a que padece lupus, una enfermedad crónica del sistema inmunológico que ataca al tejido sano y ha afectado las articulaciones de sus manos.

    Información relacionada: Se viralizan las fotos de Selena Gómez sin cabello

    “Lo siento, tengo las manos débiles. Tengo lupus, pero por eso tengo a papá”, dijo la joven, quien recibió ayuda de su abuelo.

    En 2015, Selena reveló que fue diagnosticada con lupus y se sometió a quimioterapias, por lo que dejó en pausa una gira mundial, ya que necesitaba lidiar con la ansiedad, ataques de pánico y depresión, producto del lupus.

     

    En 2017,  se sometió a un trasplante de riñón, cuya donante fue la actriz Francia Raisa, a quien mostró en una fotografía publicada en redes sociales.

     

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

     

    I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

    Una publicación compartida por Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el  


