Los estragos del lupus en el cuerpo de Selena Gomez

La cantante Selena Gomez conmovió a sus fans, mientras cocinaba en su programa de HBO Max.

La intérprete no pudo exprimir un limón, debido a que padece lupus, una enfermedad crónica del sistema inmunológico que ataca al tejido sano y ha afectado las articulaciones de sus manos.

Información relacionada: Se viralizan las fotos de Selena Gómez sin cabello

“Lo siento, tengo las manos débiles. Tengo lupus, pero por eso tengo a papá”, dijo la joven, quien recibió ayuda de su abuelo.

Selenators, lets make a promise, If Selena is in SELPINK MV, and she doesn’t danced like we wanted her too, we will still respect her decision, cuz I think Now we know that her Immune System and Body is Weak due To Lupus. So Plss Lets Support her.pic.twitter.com/ziV3NoC8nY

— illuminati BOY.🍦🎪 (@GomezXboy) August 20, 2020