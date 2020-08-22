Los estragos del lupus en el cuerpo de Selena Gomez
La cantante grababa su programa de HBO Max, cuando tuvo un incidente que conmovió a sus fans.
La cantante Selena Gomez conmovió a sus fans, mientras cocinaba en su programa de HBO Max.
La intérprete no pudo exprimir un limón, debido a que padece lupus, una enfermedad crónica del sistema inmunológico que ataca al tejido sano y ha afectado las articulaciones de sus manos.
“Lo siento, tengo las manos débiles. Tengo lupus, pero por eso tengo a papá”, dijo la joven, quien recibió ayuda de su abuelo.
Selenators, lets make a promise, If Selena is in SELPINK MV, and she doesn’t danced like we wanted her too, we will still respect her decision, cuz I think Now we know that her Immune System and Body is Weak due To Lupus. So Plss Lets Support her.pic.twitter.com/ziV3NoC8nY
— illuminati BOY.🍦🎪 (@GomezXboy) August 20, 2020
En 2015, Selena reveló que fue diagnosticada con lupus y se sometió a quimioterapias, por lo que dejó en pausa una gira mundial, ya que necesitaba lidiar con la ansiedad, ataques de pánico y depresión, producto del lupus.
En 2017, se sometió a un trasplante de riñón, cuya donante fue la actriz Francia Raisa, a quien mostró en una fotografía publicada en redes sociales.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith