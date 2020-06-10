Defiende Emma Watson al colectivo transgénero tras comentarios de JK Rowling
“Las mujeres transgénero son mujeres, los hombres transgénero son hombres y las identidades no binarias son válidas”, indicó la actriz.
La actriz británica Emma Watson publicó este miércoles varios mensajes en su perfil de Twitter en los que apoya a las personas transgénero, siguiendo las declaraciones de sus compañeros en “Harry Potter” Daniel Radcliffe y Eddie Redmayne tras los comentarios de la escritora JK Rowling.
“Las personas transgénero son quienes dicen ser y merecen vivir sus vidas sin ser constantemente cuestionadas o decirles que no son quienes dicen ser”, escribió la actriz.
Watson es la última estrella de la saga “Harry Potter” que contradice los comentarios de su autora sobre el colectivo transgénero que ya enfadaron a Daniel Radcliffe, quien afirmó que espera que las palabras, consideradas por algunos transfóbicas, no “contaminen” la saga a ojos de sus seguidores.
Información relacionada: JK Rowling declara en haber sufrido violencia machista
El actor dijo que las mujeres transgénero “son mujeres” y “cualquier declaración en sentido contrario borra” su “identidad” y “dignidad” y precisó que se había sentido “obligado a decir algo”, porque Rowling ha sido responsable del “curso que ha tomado su vida”.
Ahora, su compañera en la gran pantalla replicó la misma idea: “Quiero que mis seguidores transgénero sepan que yo y muchas otras personas en todo el mundo les vemos, respetamos y amamos por lo que son”.
Asimismo, el protagonista de otra de las franquicias de Rowling, Eddie Redmayne de “Fantastic Beasts”, admitió que ha tenido que educarse para ser más sensible.
“El respeto por las personas transgénero sigue siendo un imperativo cultural y, a lo largo de los años, he estado tratando de educarme constantemente. Es un proceso en marcha”, reconoció en un comunicado a la revista Variety.
“No estoy de acuerdo con los comentarios de JK Rowling. Las mujeres transgénero son mujeres, los hombres transgénero son hombres y las identidades no binarias son válidas”, indicó.
“Sé que mis queridos amigos transgénero están cansados de este constante cuestionamiento de sus identidades, que con demasiada frecuencia resulta en violencia y abuso. Simplemente quieren vivir sus vidas pacíficamente, y es hora de dejar que lo hagan”, zanjó.
Todo empezó cuando el sábado la escritora compartió un enlace a un artículo titulado “Opinión: Creando un mundo post-COVID-19 más igualitario para la gente que menstrúa” e ironizó con que “esa gente que menstrúa” “solía tener un nombre”, en alusión a la mujer.
Ese comentario fue considerado por algunos usuarios y organizaciones como discriminatorio hacia otras personas que también pueden menstruar, como la gente transgénero o de género no binario, y también hacia las mujeres que por algún motivo no tienen el periodo.
A continuación escribió una carta en la que se opone a apartar el sexo biológico del concepto de género, pero asegura que está “al lado de los valientes hombres y mujeres, homosexuales, heterosexuales y trans, que defienden la libertad de expresión, los derechos y la seguridad de los más vulnerables de la sociedad: jóvenes gays, adolescentes frágiles y mujeres que desean retener sus espacios de un solo sexo”.