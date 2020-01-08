“Ken humano” se transforma en la nueva “Barbie”
Rodrigo Alves se ha sometido ha 70 cirugías para lograr un cambio en su físico.
Rodrigo Alves, mejor conocido como la versión humana de “Ken”, sorprendió a sus seguidores, luego de mostrar su nueva transformación, en la que se presenta como “Barbie”.
Alves se ha sometido ha 70 cirugías para lograr un cambio en su físico, y fue a los 17 años cuando se operó por primera vez.
What happens when we say something out loud? Does it become more real? Is it any less really when we keep it to ourselves? Image credits to @_adamgerrard_ & @dailymirror image editing by @dsp._design & @dillonstpaul dress from @prettylittlething 👩🏼 stylist Mr @nickhowardlanes. #beauty #glam #blonde #barbie #rodrigoalves #transgender #transgenderwoman #pretty #fierce #fashion #lifestyle
De acuerdo con medios nacionales, tras su fama por su parecido al muñeco “Ken”, Rodrigo asegura que siempre se ha sentido mujer. “Durante años intenté vivir mi vida como hombre. Me pusieron un paquete falso de seis, tenía músculos falsos en mis brazos pero me estaba mintiendo a mí mismo, soy una mujer y siempre he tenido cerebro femenino”.
Today the 5th of January 2020 I was Born again ! Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me through this transition process. Imagine credits to @_adamgerrard_ photographer copy right to @dailymirror image edited by @dsp._design & @dillonstpaul our fit from @prettylittlething. #beauty #blonde #pretty #editorial #girl
Además, Rodrigo ha mencionado que ha comenzado con un tratamiento para su transición y que ahora su cuerpo coincide con su mente.
I followed the trail out of the room, invigorated by the possibility of reinventing my own body. The meaning was mine, as long as I was with those who had the vision and vocabulary to understand my creation. Image credits to @_adamgerrard_ & @dailymirror image editing by @dsp._design & @dillonstpaul dress from @prettylittlething 👩🏼 stylist Mr @nickhowardlanes. #beauty #glam #blonde #barbie #rodrigoalves #transgender #transgenderwoman #pretty #fierce #fashion #lifestyle
Hj e o dia do meu renascimento 05/01/2020 fico muito feliz em poder dividir um pouco da minha vida com vocês! Agradeço a Deus pela a Famila e Amigos maravilhosos na minha vida .. isso só é um começo de uma nova vida #beleza #moda #fashion #beauty image credits to @_adamgerrard_ & @dailymirror image editing by @dsp._design & @dillonstpaul dress from @lavishalice 👩🏼 stylist Mr @nickhowardlanes