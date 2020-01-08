“Ken humano” se transforma en la nueva “Barbie”

Rodrigo Alves, mejor conocido como la versión humana de “Ken”, sorprendió a sus seguidores, luego de mostrar su nueva transformación, en la que se presenta como “Barbie”.

Alves se ha sometido ha 70 cirugías para lograr un cambio en su físico, y fue a los 17 años cuando se operó por primera vez.

De acuerdo con medios nacionales, tras su fama por su parecido al muñeco “Ken”, Rodrigo asegura que siempre se ha sentido mujer. “Durante años intenté vivir mi vida como hombre. Me pusieron un paquete falso de seis, tenía músculos falsos en mis brazos pero me estaba mintiendo a mí mismo, soy una mujer y siempre he tenido cerebro femenino”.

Además, Rodrigo ha mencionado que ha comenzado con un tratamiento para su transición y que ahora su cuerpo coincide con su mente.