Jari Jones, la mujer trans que sobresale en espectaculares
Jari Jones, quien se describe a sí misma como queer y lesbiana, ha adquirido popularidad en redes sociales.
La diversidad en la industria publicitaria se ha ido expandiendo cada vez más, permitiendo el acceso de modelos que rompen los estereotipos de belleza establecidos en la sociedad. Prueba de ello, es la reciente campaña de una famosa marca de ropa, que aprovechando la celebración de Mes del Orgullo LGBT+, eligió como imagen a una mujer transgénero.
There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you "Never" !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don't see yourself. . . I've been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. . . – Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!!
Se trata de Jari Jones, quien se describe a sí misma como queer y lesbiana; además de ser partidaria del movimiento #BlackLivesMatter, que ha cobrado fuerza en Estados Unidos.
Clothing Is Political . . . . It is an honor to have been part of such a beautiful campaign with @elizsuzann , and though their journey is moving in a different direction for now , their message and their community will forever be apart of our fashion history. . . . . "Clothing is an expression that surpasses even some of my most profound verbal activism. It allows me to set a tone in a room before I even open my mouth. Sometimes it's welcoming and warm. Sometimes it's serious and rigid. And sometimes it's intimidating and cold. And that's okay; it's on purpose. I want the world around to see me clearly because when I do open my mouth—when I do lead forward with an action—the experience of me is that much more invigorating, that much more bold. – Jari"
“Proud in my Calvins”, es el nombre de la campaña, que ha generado opiniones encontradas respecto a Jari Jones, quien quiere mostrarle al mundo “que los negros, los trans, los gordos pueden ser celebrados, amados y empoderados públicamente”.
"#Pride started for me when I decided to rebel against everything I was wrongly taught about myself." – Jari Jones . . So excited to share with my community and the world the Calvin Klein Pride Campaign 2020 shot by the incomparable @ryanmcginleystudios , in support of @outrightintl !! Donation Link in IG Story !!! #proudinmycalvins @calvinklein
Sin embargo, Jones no sólo ha sido reconocida por su lucha en favor de la diversidad; desafortunadamente ha sido atacada e incluso ha sido víctima de mensajes de odio a través de redes sociales.
