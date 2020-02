Hallan cápsula del tiempo con fotografías de hace 120 años

View this post on Instagram

A very special cat ! This photo was shot 120 years ago by a little girl and only a century later you can admire it … I found the glass plate negative in a time capsule with other objects and I Used the cyanotype process to print this image and show it to you. The best part is that I made a full video telling the story of the plates and how I did my prints ( link in Bio) #cyanotype #cat #oldschool #cyanotypeprint #vintagelens #myanalogcamerastory #analogphotography #filmisnotdead #kittens